 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

Bhawna Kishore was detained by Ludhiana Police on Thursday after a car she was riding meets with an accident

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

Banwarilal Purohit and Bhagwant Mann. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 6

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reportedly spoke to CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, expressing concern over the arrest of journalist Bhawna Kishore.

She was arrested by Ludhiana Police on Thursday after a car she was riding met with an accident.

Official sources told The Tribune that Purohit expressed concern over the incident and reportedly said such incidents brought a bad name to the government.

The journalist, representing a TV news channel, was detained for hours on Friday at Division No 3 police station, when the car she was riding hit a woman.

The journalist, along with two others, was also booked on charges of using derogatory language. She was reportedly produced before a duty magistrate on Friday evening and sent in police remand. It is learnt that she is to be produced before the court on Saturday.

The TV channel has been crying foul, saying their journalist has been arrested as “revenge” for the news they carried on the renovation of the house of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The journalist was arrested reportedly by a male police officer, and no woman officer was present at the time of her arrest.

She had gone to Ludhiana to cover the inauguration of the Aam Aadmi Clinics, by the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi.

Official sources in the Chief Minister’s Office say Mann told the Governor that the case was not registered against a journalist, but against a person who made casteist remarks against another woman.

“The CM told the Governor that information received from the spot had revealed that the journalist’s mobile was broken when the accident happened and she stepped out of the car and had an argument with the woman, Gagan, who is the complainant in the case. The argument turned ugly and the journalist abused the complainant, who approached the police and the FIR was registered,” said a senior officer in the CMO.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

2
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

3
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

4
J & K

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

5
Sports

Let them fight their battle, hopefully it will be resolved: Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers’ protest

6
Punjab

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

8
Delhi

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

9
Diaspora

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

10
Haryana

Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation

The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

Arms and ammunition seized

Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge

Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge

Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing a press conference

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a ...

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

Chandigarh: FIR registered over 'favour' granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in Panchkula, 37 inmates rescued

Chandigarh no-fly zone on May 7 & 8

Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain

Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Don’t want promises, need safety

Jalandhar bypoll: Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Book Punjab minister involved in viral video under POCSO Act: Partap Singh Bajwa

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Illegal connections at shelters choke sewer lines in ‘India’s Manchester’ Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: NGT probe panel to meet on May 8

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest