Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit terms 2 projects by Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as being in violation of environmental laws

He has asked the government to initiate action against the MLA for violating wildlife norms

Banwari Lal Purohit. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna 

Chandigarh, October 26

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit has termed the two projects by Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as being in violation of the environmental laws.

He has asked the government to initiate action against the MLA for violating wildlife norms. An action taken report has been sought from the state government on the issue.

Purohit in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that projects ‘Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park’ Sectors 82-83 and 66-A, SAS Nagar, and Galaxy Heights by M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited are in violation of environmental regulations. The promotor of the projects is AAP Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. 

In the letter, the governor said the observation had been made by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He shared the clarification received from the ministry, which says, “The project was under violation from December 16, 2015 (date of grant of Environmental Clearance) to January 10, 2017 (Eco-Sensitive Zone boundary notification). Accordingly, cognisance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

Based on this, the governor has advised that civic authorities, Punjab Pollution Control Board and SEIAA of Punjab may be asked to take strict action, against the violators of wildlife norms who are involved in illegal construction. Accordingly, a report on the issue has also been sought.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in response to a clarification sought by the state government regarding the construction of the ‘Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park’ by M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited in Sectors 82-83 and 66A, SAS Nagar, and the Galaxy Heights’ has observed that the proposed project site is located at a distance of 13.06 km from the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary (SWLS) and 8.4 km from the boundary of the City Bird Sanctuary.

They have observed that “as per the orders of the Supreme Court, dated December 4, 2006, in the matter of Goa Foundation vs Union of India and others, and the guidelines issued by the the Ministry of Environment, any activities or projects requiring EC and falling within the finally notified ESZ or within 10 km of the default ESZ (where the ESZ has not been finally notified) shall necessitate recommendations from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life (SCNBWL).

“The user agency, in this case, M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited, has initiated the construction of the ‘Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park’ without obtaining the necessary approval from the SCNBWL, as mandated by the Supreme Court's orders and the ministry guidelines.

“Further, the project is in violation of these regulations from December 16, 2015 (the date of the grant of environmental clearance) until January 10, 2017, when the boundary of the ESZ was officially notified. As a result, cognizance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

 

