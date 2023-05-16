Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to visit border dists on June 7 & 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will proceed on a two-day visit to the border districts, beginning June 7. This will be his fourth tour to the border area in the past one year.

The visit is believed to be planned to monitor coordination between the security and intelligence agencies, besides taking a feedback from people regarding problems being faced by them.

Considering the “discomfort” faced by the AAP government during the previous visits of the Governor, the government will be keeping a close watch on the tour. Governor Purohit will be visiting Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur on June 7 and 8.

During the last visit to the border districts in February, the Governor had spoken of drug menace.