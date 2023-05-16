Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to visit border dists on June 7 & 8

Chandigarh, May 15
Governor Banwarilal Purohit will proceed on a two-day visit to the border districts, beginning June 7. This will be his fourth tour to the border area in the past one year.
The visit is believed to be planned to monitor coordination between the security and intelligence agencies, besides taking a feedback from people regarding problems being faced by them.
Considering the “discomfort” faced by the AAP government during the previous visits of the Governor, the government will be keeping a close watch on the tour. Governor Purohit will be visiting Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur on June 7 and 8.
During the last visit to the border districts in February, the Governor had spoken of drug menace.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana