Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 16
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the establishment of a US consulate here.
Purohit requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to pursue the matter with the concerned US authorities.
In his letter, the governor said Punjabis are adventurous people who travel all over the world.
“They also form a sizeable segment of the Indian diaspora in the US. The speciality of this segment is that its members are conscious of their roots and are in constant touch with their people back at home in India. This makes a good case for a US consulate in Chandigarh, which is the nerve centre of Punjabi culture," Purohit said.
India has five consulates in the United States, while the US has only four in India, the letter mentioned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...
Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...
Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...