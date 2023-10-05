Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to border districts deferred to Oct 11

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 4

The visit of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was scheduled to visit Fazilka today, has been postponed to October 11.

Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said she got a message on Tuesday and also an official communiqué about the postponement of the programme. The reason for the same is yet to be known.

Now, the Governor will visit the border districts on October 11, 12 and 13 to review the situation on border districts in the wake of incursion of drones for drug smuggling.

The Governor was to reach Bathinda by car and reach Asafwala War Memorial at 4 pm. He was to meet border residents and officials of the district administration and security agency officials at the war memorial, where he was also to pay homage to 228 martyrs who laid down their lives in 1971 Indo-Pak war in Fazilka sector.

