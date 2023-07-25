Punjab Governor fires another salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 24

Firing another salvo at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has said letters sent by him to the CM are “lying unattended” and that he has been receiving “various complaints of corruption”.

Bhagwant Mann

The letter by the Governor sent to the Chief Minister this evening seems to have been “inspired” by the statement made by the latter on Saturday, when Mann had said “… it is unfortunate that the Governor didn’t know if the session was legal or illegal and hasn’t taken any legal opinion.”

Mann was referring to the letter sent to him by the Governor on last Monday wherein he had questioned the legality of the four Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha on June 19-20, saying that the session was in breach of the law and procedure.

The Governor, responding to the CM’s statement on the issue made on Saturday, said it was unfortunate that such a statement was made. “For your information, opinion has been taken from one of the leading constitutional experts,” he has said.

The legal opinion, a copy of which has also been sent to the Chief Minister, says, “Though it is within the Speaker’s power to adjourn the meeting of House sine die, but once the business of the meeting is over and nothing remains to be transacted, the meeting cannot be artificially kept alive. Once the business of the House, as specified in the List of Business to be transacted is over, the business of the meeting itself has come to an end,” it reads.

It further says that unless it is evident that some aspect of business specified on the List of Business remained incomplete, there would survive no cause to permit the Speaker to adjourn the meeting, much less adjourn it sine die. “It is clear from the letter of the Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, dated June 14 that the business of the adjourned meeting was not only not connected with the Budget, but also there existed no unfinished agenda which required the meeting,” it says.

The Governor said though the CM called his letters as “love letters”, he would like to remind him that he was duty-bound to furnish the information sought by the Governor.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann