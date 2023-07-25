 Punjab Governor fires another salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Governor fires another salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor fires another salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann

Says his letters sent to CM on various important issues lying unattended

Punjab Governor fires another salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann

Banwarilal Purohit



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 24

Firing another salvo at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has said letters sent by him to the CM are “lying unattended” and that he has been receiving “various complaints of corruption”.

Bhagwant Mann

The letter by the Governor sent to the Chief Minister this evening seems to have been “inspired” by the statement made by the latter on Saturday, when Mann had said “… it is unfortunate that the Governor didn’t know if the session was legal or illegal and hasn’t taken any legal opinion.”

Mann was referring to the letter sent to him by the Governor on last Monday wherein he had questioned the legality of the four Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha on June 19-20, saying that the session was in breach of the law and procedure.

The Governor, responding to the CM’s statement on the issue made on Saturday, said it was unfortunate that such a statement was made. “For your information, opinion has been taken from one of the leading constitutional experts,” he has said.

The legal opinion, a copy of which has also been sent to the Chief Minister, says, “Though it is within the Speaker’s power to adjourn the meeting of House sine die, but once the business of the meeting is over and nothing remains to be transacted, the meeting cannot be artificially kept alive. Once the business of the House, as specified in the List of Business to be transacted is over, the business of the meeting itself has come to an end,” it reads.

It further says that unless it is evident that some aspect of business specified on the List of Business remained incomplete, there would survive no cause to permit the Speaker to adjourn the meeting, much less adjourn it sine die. “It is clear from the letter of the Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, dated June 14 that the business of the adjourned meeting was not only not connected with the Budget, but also there existed no unfinished agenda which required the meeting,” it says.

The Governor said though the CM called his letters as “love letters”, he would like to remind him that he was duty-bound to furnish the information sought by the Governor.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage