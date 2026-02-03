Punjab Governor launches ‘padyatra’ to tackle drug menace in border districts

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will embark on a four-day ‘padyatra’ to raise awareness about drug abuse in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts from February 9. The programme, initiated by the Punjab Red Cross, aims to mobilise public support against the drug menace.

“This will be my third ‘padyatra’ to spread awareness about the issue,” Governor Kataria said. “On February 9, I’ll be in Tarn Taran, followed by Ferozepur on February 10, Fazilka on February 11, and Abohar on February 12.”

The Governor emphasised the importance of community involvement, citing his previous visits to border areas where he found strong public support. “Women, in particular, appreciate our efforts, as they’re often the worst affected,” he said. The state government has arrested over 23,000 drug dealers, seized hundreds of kilograms of drugs, and demolished properties built with illicit funds.

Governor Kataria stressed the need for a people’s movement against drug abuse, involving Village Defence Committees and skill development centres. He praised Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney’s efforts in imparting skill training to reformed addicts, hoping to equip 10,000 youth with employable skills.

Regarding Border Area Development Fund, Governor Kataria said he’s in talks with the Centre to revive it.