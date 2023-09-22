Punjab Governor responds to CM Mann's letter on rural development fund release; says the matter is 'sub judice'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take up the state’s case for getting Rural Development Fund from the Centre and for restoring the one percent cut imposed on Market Development Fund, the Governor has responded saying that the matter is “sub judice”.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor Banwarilal Purohit stated: “I have received your letter regarding the Rural Development Fund (RDF) amounting Rs 5637 Crores and requesting for my intervention to take up the case with the Prime Minister of India. At the outset I would like to convey that I am duty bound to serve the people of Punjab.

“I have learnt from the media reports that you have already approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India before approaching me. It would be appropriate to wait for the decision of the highest court before anything is done on this issue.”

The Governor also raised the issue of the growing debt burden of the state, retorting that the state’s debt has risen by Rs 50,000 crore during AAP’s term in office so far. In the letter, he said, “Details of utilization of this huge amount may be furnished to me so that I will be able to convince the Prime Minister that money has been properly utilized.”

