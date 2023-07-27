Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

Governor Banwarilal Purohit today visited flood-affected villages in Shutrana and Samana. Inspecting rehabilitation work, he told villagers that he had written to the Union Government and soon a Central team would visit the state.

Members of some farm unions also met the Governor and demanded a special package as their crops had been damaged.

The Governor said he himself was a farmer’s son and understood the pain of the farming community. “I have written a letter to the Union Government and very soon a delegation will visit Punjab and assess the losses,” he told the farmers.

He met some villagers at Badshahpur and listened to their grievances and demands pertaining to road infrastructure. Purohit assured them to raise their demand for relief work with the Centre.

He also discussed the flood situation with the district administration.

Patiala IG MS Chinna and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney accompanied the Governor and briefed him about the rescue and rehabilitation works being carried out by the district administration.

Purohit left for flood-affected districts of Patiala and Sangrur by road along with senior officials.

Meanwhile, residents of Rampur Parhta, Aujha and Dwarkapur villages raised slogans against the administration for not allowing them to meet the Governor. The residents claimed that their villages were still cut-off due to floods and no relief work had been carried out in the past two weeks.

#Banwarilal Purohit