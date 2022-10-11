 Punjab govt against contractual employment, will regularise 28,000 temporary employees soon: CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Punjab govt against contractual employment, will regularise 28,000 temporary employees soon: CM Bhagwant Mann

Till now 18,543 youths had been given government jobs in state, said Mann

PTI

Chandigarh, October 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government will soon complete the process of regularising the remaining 28,000 contractual employees in the state, asserting that his dispensation is against the contractual system of employment.

“The entire process is being carried out for safeguarding the interests of these employees, and soon they will get the good news,” asserted the chief minister while addressing new recruits in the PWD and power department here.

Mann said that services of 8,736 employees have already been regularised and the process of regularising that of others is in pipeline.

He said that the previous government had made various appointments to 'Group C' and 'Group D' level posts on contract/temporary basis.

Some of such employees have now put in a period of more than 10 years and given their prime years of life in service to the state, the CM said in a statement.

Mann said that his government is totally against the contractual system of employment as it is highly exploitative, the statement said.

These employees have to work at very meagre rates due to which they have to suffer a lot, Mann said, adding that this has pushed the future of the youth towards darkness. The need of the hour is to channelize the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction, he said.

Mann said ever since he became the CM on March 16, major thrust has been laid on providing jobs to the youth. He said that till now 18,543 youths had been given government jobs in the state.

He further said this month 2,500 people are being recruited in the police department too, and underlined that his government is committed to eradicating unemployment from the state.

Later in the day, while presiding over a meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board here, Mann said the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of sugarcane cultivators by assuring timely purchase and payment of their produce.

He said that the state government has already decided to increase the price of sugarcane to Rs 380 per quintal from existing Rs 360 per quintal.

The chief minister said that the state government has decided to enhance the price to supplement the income of farmers to promote sugarcane cultivation in the state.

He also said that the state government will soon resolve the pending issues related to payments of Phagwara sugar mill.

Mann said adequate steps will be taken for purchasing the sugarcane crop around the Phagwara sugar mill from the farmers adding that no farmer will face any sort of inconvenience for selling their produce.  

