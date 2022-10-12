Punjab govt allows 2-hour window for bursting ‘green’ crackers on Diwali, Gurpurab

Tribune News Service

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a two-hour window for the use of green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurab across the state barring Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh.

The fireworks timing has been restricted to 35 minutes on Christmas in the state.

On October 24 (Diwali), crackers are allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm while on November 8 (Gurpurab), crackers are allowed in two slots from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. On December 25 (Christmas), bursting of crackers is allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am and on December 31 (New Year’s eve), the time allowed is between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am.

Further, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has decided to promote community celebration of the festival, while e-commerce sites have been prohibited from selling or delivering the crackers in Punjab. “Only green crackers allowed by the court are allowed in all districts of Punjab,” said senior PPCB officials.

Only green crackers would be allowed in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives as well as various judicial orders passed amid reports of firecrackers likely to aggravate the covid and other breathing problems.

“We will promote community cracker bursting,” read the order issued on Wednesday.

“Police and district administration to ensure compliance of time during the festivals and register cases against violators,” says the order.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday had refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi. "We will not lift the ban on firecrackers in the national capital region. Our order is very clear," the Supreme Court had said.

With Delhi banning the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, wholesalers in Punjab are being offered heavy discounts by their Delhi counterparts.

