Punjab Govt announces two-hour window to burst green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurb

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

The state government today announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb.

While the Supreme Court has upheld a ban on firecrackers in New Delhi, Punjab has allowed green crackers during the festivals.

Allowed timings On October 24, crackers are allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm while on November 8, crackers are allowed in two slots from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. PPCB officials

Following recommendations of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the government directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure implementation of the order.

“Officials concerned will be responsible to check any violation of time limit and also act against illegal crackers being sold in the market,” said a PPCB official.

“On October 24 (Diwali), crackers are allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm while on November 8 (Gurpurb), crackers are allowed in two slots from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm,” said the officials, adding that on December 25 (Christmas), one can burst crackers from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am and on December 31 between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am.

Further, the PPCB has decided to promote community celebrations and e-commerce sites have been prohibited from selling crackers in the state.

“Only green crackers are allowed. We should promote community celebrations and awareness campaigns should be organised in every district. The police and the district administration should ensure compliance and registration of cases against violators,” reads the order issued today.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday had refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi. “We will not lift the ban on firecrackers in the national capital region. Our order is very clear,” said the apex court.

With firecrackers banned in Delhi, Punjab-based wholesalers were being offered heavy discounts by their Delhi counterparts. “The police have to ensure that banned crackers are not sold in the state as it leads to air pollution,” said a senior government official.

Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said keeping in mind the sentiments of people, the government has restricted timings for busting crackers.

“Only green crackers will be allowed to be sold and used in the state. It needs to be ensured that only licensed traders sell firecrackers,” said Hayer.

