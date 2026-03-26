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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt backtracks: Rs 80 fee for FIR copies scrapped amid protests

Punjab govt backtracks: Rs 80 fee for FIR copies scrapped amid protests

A PIL was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the move, citing it as a violation of fundamental rights

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:36 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Photo: Tribune file
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The Punjab Government has withdrawn the Rs 80 fee for downloading FIRs from the ‘Saanjh’ portal, effective immediately. This decision follows widespread opposition from political leaders and District Bar Associations across the state. The Department of Good Governance and IT, Punjab, issued a notification stating that no charges will be levied for downloading FIRs from the ‘Saanjh’ portal or obtaining copies from ‘Saanjh Kendras’.

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The fee, which was introduced on March 24, was met with strong criticism, with critics arguing it would restrict access to justice, particularly for economically weaker sections. A PIL was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the move, citing it as a violation of fundamental rights.

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