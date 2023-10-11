Punjab Govt books venue for open debate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The state government has booked the Tagore Theatre here for holding a debate on Punjab issues with the Opposition leaders, as was challenged by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Officials in the CMO’s confirmed that the venue had been booked. A formal letter and other formalities would be completed on Wednesday by the Department of Public Relations. The CM had asked the state chiefs of all Opposition parties to join the open debate on all issues concerning Punjab.

