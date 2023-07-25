Punjab Govt, British Council sign MoU to check brain drain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

The state government today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British Council Education India Pvt Limited (BCEIPL) for opening new avenues of employment for youth.

The MoU was signed by Director, Higher Education, Dr Amarpal Singh on behalf of the Punjab Government and Duncan Wilson, MD, BCEIPL, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh and the British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett.

The CM said this MoU would pave the way for starting a training course (English for Work) for students of the government colleges under the Higher Education Department. He said this would upgrade the employability skills of the youth.

Mann said this online course would use a proven “flipped classroom” approach to combine the flexibility of self-study with live interactive classes. He said there would be pre and post-assessment tests and the students would be given a certificate on course completion.

He said 5,000 students of government colleges would undergo the training from this session. Mann said this step had been taken to reverse brain drain from the state.