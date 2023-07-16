Punjab govt cancels regularisation of 138 contractual employees

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 15

Coming down heavily on the ‘illegal regularisation’ of services of 138 ‘handpicked’ employees in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats by the previous regime, the government has ordered the cancellation of their regularisation.

In an order issued on Thursday to various Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, the Under Secretary, Department of Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, said a departmental probe found that 138 contractual employees were regularised without following the procedure. Attaching the list of all 138 employees, Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis had been directed to cancel their regularisation.

The government had also asked Zila Parishads and Panchyat Samitis to give a final hearing to these employees before reverting them to their previous status.

The government has also asked for action against the officials of the department, who were instrumental in regularising them. There are around 70 employees, including BDPOs, DDPOs, Chief Executive Officers of Zila Parishads, Chairmen of Panchayat Samitis, Social Education and Panchayat Officers, who were involved in the illegal act.

On November 4 last, The Tribune had highlighted how these employees with political connections were illegally regularised during the previous Congress government between 2017 and 2021. Most of them were handpicked and no recruitment criterion was followed while engaging them on contract. The employees, who were regularised included 44 patwaris, 29 clerks, five JCB operators, 56 watchmen peons, tax collectors, data entry operators, gardeners, etc.

These employees were from Bathinda, Mansa, Patiala, Barnala, Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Moga, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran districts.

Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, said the department was in the process of taking action against the officials responsible for the scam.

About the scam