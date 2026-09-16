Punjab Govt constitutes 7-member panel to coordinate with Akal Takht on Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act

In accordance with the directions of the Akal Takht, the Punjab Government has constituted a seven-member Coordination Committee to maintain continuous coordination with the panel constituted by the Akal Takht on matters related to the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The committee will also submit its suggestions and reports on important issues related to the Act to the state government for further consideration.

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The seven-member panel comprises former Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh, head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired Justice Jaspal Singh, retired Justice Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission Chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh.

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The committee was constituted by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice through an order issued on September 16.