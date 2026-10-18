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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt cracks down on illegal mining in three districts

Punjab govt cracks down on illegal mining in three districts

Machinery, tippers seized in Pathankot, Kapurthala & Anandpur Sahib One arrested, 6 booked

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Mines and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Saturday said the state government had intensified its crackdown on illegal mining, with four enforcement operations in Pathankot, Kapurthala and Sri Anandpur Sahib resulting in the seizure of heavy machinery and vehicles, registration of cases and one arrest.

In Pathankot’s Jaswan village, mining officials conducted a late-night raid at Trehan Stone Crusher and seized a machine and an unnumbered tipper carrying around 400 cubic feet (CFT) of gravel. The police registered a case under the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, and relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions at Taragarh police station.

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Goyal said the crusher had already been suspended by the Executive Engineer, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology, through an order dated May 22, 2026. Despite the suspension, it was allegedly operating using a generator and selling mineral material. The crusher is registered in the name of Navjot Singh of Manwal Bagh village in Pathankot district.

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In Kapurthala, the Mining Department’s flying squad, accompanied by police, raided Khijarpur village and seized six tippers, a Poklain machine and a tractor. Two tippers were carrying approximately 800 CFT of sand each. An FIR was registered against Mical of Lamma Pind, Jalandhar, and five unidentified persons at Talwandi Chaudharian police station.

In Sri Anandpur Sahib, officials conducted raids in Swara village over two days. A FIR was registered against a landowner on October 16 in one case, while a complaint was filed in another. An orange Tata Hitachi EX 110i Poklain machine allegedly used for illegal mining was seized and handed over to the police.

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Goyal said the Bhagwant Mann-led government was committed to curbing illegal mining and taking strict action against violators. He added that the department was coordinating with police to detect offences and bring those responsible to justice.

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