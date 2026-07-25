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Home / Punjab / Punjab Govt drops misconduct charges against Vigilance ex-chief Parmar

Punjab Govt drops misconduct charges against Vigilance ex-chief Parmar

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Surinder Pal Singh Parmar. File photo
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The Department of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab, has exonerated senior police officer and former Vigilance chief Surinder Pal Singh Parmar of all charges of dereliction of duty and misconduct, officially closing the departmental proceedings against him.

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Inquiry Officer Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Law & Order), Punjab, concluded that evidence on record failed to establish any of the charges framed against Parmar. The report noted that the Vigilance Bureau had acted strictly in accordance with Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and that allegations of misconduct were not substantiated.

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The Governor of Punjab accepted the inquiry report in full, dropped all charges, and ordered that Parmar’s suspension period be treated as duty, restoring his service status and benefits.

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The proceedings stemmed from a high-profile Vigilance Bureau investigation into alleged irregularities in the Punjab Transport Department in April 2025, while Parmar was heading the bureau. Allegations included bribery, illegal permits, extortion and systemic corruption involving transport officials, bus operators and middlemen.

On May 18, 2025, the Home Department initiated proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, accusing Parmar of dereliction of duty during the crackdown. He was placed under suspension pending inquiry.

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Following a detailed probe, Shukla found no evidence of wrongdoing. “No evidence of wrongdoing or procedural lapse was found against me,” Parmar told The Tribune. With the Governor’s approval granted on July 22 and the order formally endorsed on July 24 by Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Parmar said he stood fully cleared more than a year after proceedings began. Parmar maintained he had performed his duty with diligence and honesty, and his exoneration proved the charges against him were unfounded.

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