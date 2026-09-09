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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt employees continue pen-down strike; Chief Secretary calls union leaders for talks

Punjab govt employees continue pen-down strike; Chief Secretary calls union leaders for talks

The employees have been demanding that the government withdraw its August 27 order terming their strike as 'unauthorised leave' before any further talks are held

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Employees of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union observe a pen-down strike at the DC office in Ludhiana. Tribune photo
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Even as Punjab government employees continued their pen-down strike at government offices in Chandigarh and Mohali on Wednesday, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha called union leaders for a second round of talks.

The union leaders were first called for talks yesterday by Principal Secretary, General Administration, K K Yadav. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

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Following the talks, the employees, who had initially announced a one-day strike on Tuesday, decided to extend the protest till Friday. They have been demanding that the government withdraw its August 27 order terming their strike as “unauthorised leave” before any further talks are held.

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After the employees extended their strike, the government initiated action under the “no work, no pay” policy.

Undeterred, employees at the Main and Mini Secretariats, besides various directorates and other government offices in Chandigarh and Mohali, continued their pen-down strike today.

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