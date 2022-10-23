Punjab Govt employees to observe ‘black’ Diwali

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 22

Hundreds of employees, under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharash Morcha Punjab, have announced to observe a “Black Diwali” as they alleged that the Punjab Government had failed to fulfil their long-pending demand of regularisation of their services.

These employees are working in various government departments on contract, through societies and various companies.

They have alleged that neither the government had increased their salaries, nor had it taken any step to reinstate the removed employees. They have protested repeatedly in the past, but they said that none of the promises of the government were acted upon.

“On Diwali, our members will black clothes, put up black flags at their houses and also organise protest rallies to air our anger. The government has failed to fulfil our demand of regularisation of our services,” said Varinder Singh Momi, a leader of the Morcha. They had also protested in CM’s constituency Dhuri this month and ended their protest after getting assurance from senior authorities to look into their demands quickly.

“Though our meeting has been fixed on October 28 with senior authorities of government, we have lost all hopes as we have not seen any action from the government,” said Momi.