Punjab Govt expands pilgrimage plan to include Hindu destinations

In an apparent bid to woo Hindu voters ahead of the Assembly poll, the AAP government on Saturday expanded its pilgrimage scheme to include several popular religious destinations.

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The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a state-level religious event, “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ji Ke Naam”.

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The event was organised by the Punjab Government in collaboration with the Sanatan Sevi Samiti at PITEX ground in Ranjit Avenue here.

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Under the expanded Chief Minister Tirath Yatra Scheme, devotees will now be able to undertake pilgrimage to Haridwar-Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Mata Naina Devi temple, and Salasar-Khatu Shyam. Earlier, it was limited to the Golden Temple and Anandpur Sahib only.

The leaders also announced that the historic Kali Mata Temple in Patiala would be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 80 crore, while a new temple dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv-Kush would be constructed close to Sri Valmiki Tirath Sathal here.

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Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said he had recently visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He announced that a special theatrical production based on Lord Ram and Ravana would soon be staged in Punjab, claiming it would present several lesser-known aspects of the epic and that entry would be free.

Mann said Amritsar’s sacred land symbolises harmony and brotherhood, adding that there is no place for hatred in the city.

Meeting with MLAs today

According to sources, Chief Minister Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to hold a meeting with AAP legislators in Amritsar on June 28. They are expected to discuss the issue of the Sikh MLAs’ appearance before the Akal Takht in connection with the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.