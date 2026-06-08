Punjab Govt eyes revival of Anandpur Sahib Heritage Street project

Lalit Mohan

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Tribune News Service

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Ropar, June 7

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The Punjab Government has constituted a committee having SGPC representatives as members to build a consensus over the ambitious Anandpur Sahib Heritage Street project.

Strong objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) earlier this year had forced the government to shelve its original plan.

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Punjab Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib legislator Harjot Singh Bains confirmed the development.

“A committee has been formed, which also includes SGPC representatives, to evolve a consensus and finalise the design of the heritage street in Anandpur Sahib,” Bains said.

The Punjab Tourism Department had initially proposed a heritage street extending from the main Ropar-Anandpur Sahib highway to Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib.

The Rs 25-crore project envisioned the construction of an ornamental gateway on the highway, an all-white marble pathway leading to the Takht, and the redesigning of shops along the route in accordance with Anandpur Sahib’s historical and architectural heritage.

However, the project ran into opposition from the SGPC, which sought major changes in its design.

Shelved original plan

SGPC officials objected to the proposed gateway, arguing that it would obstruct the direct view of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib from the main road.

They also opposed the laying of white marble on the approach road to the Takht, insisting that the route should remain motorable.

The government is now exploring an alternative alignment within the holy city.

The revised proposal envisages the heritage street beginning from the road leading from Qila Anandgarh Sahib to Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and then extending towards Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib.

Unlike the earlier concept, the new street will pass through Anandpur Sahib's internal roads rather than being prominently visible from the main highway.

The heritage street was conceived as a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at blending faith, heritage and tourism. Inspired by the success of the heritage street project in Amritsar, it was expected to transform the pilgrim experience in Anandpur Sahib and boost tourism.

Officials Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj had also expressed reservations about the earlier design.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of strained relations between the SGPC and the state government during the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur last year.

During the celebrations, the SGPC had declined permission for the government to use its inns in Anandpur Sahib, objecting to parallel programmes organised by the state.