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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt files response to Takht on anti-sacrilege law

Punjab govt files response to Takht on anti-sacrilege law

Delayed reply shows lack of seriousness: Takht secretariat

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:46 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Akal Takht will examine the Punjab Government’s response to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, after Amritsar (South) MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh submitted official documents at the takht secretariat on Wednesday.

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The response included a draft outlining the government’s stand on provisions of the anti-sacrilege law deemed objectionable by Sikh institutions.

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On June 29, Sikh ministers and MLAs had appeared before Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj after being summoned over the issue. They were informed about the objectionable provisions and told to make amendments in line with Sikh sentiments.

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At the secretariat, in-charge Bagicha Singh and media adviser Jaskaran Singh received the documents, which included communications from the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner and the Punjab Government’s Home Affairs Department.

Jaskaran Singh said the government submitted its response only after the one-month deadline set by Akal Takht had expired, reflecting a lack of seriousness on the issue. He added the delay denied an opportunity for meaningful coordination between the government and the Akal Takht.

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He suggested forming a joint committee of representatives from the Akal Takht, SGPC and the government to reach consensus. He stressed that no amendment to the law would be acceptable unless it aligned with Sikh sentiments and objections conveyed by the Akal Takht on July 4.

The government representatives were told not to hastily proceed with further legislative amendments until thorough examination and consensus were achieved.

Damaged ‘saroops’ found from house, case registered

Bathinda: Two damaged ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib were on Wednesday found lying unattended in a house located in Sucha Singh Numberdar Street.

The owners have reportedly been living abroad for the past about 30 years.

The matter came to light after a group of Nihangs received information that the holy ‘saroops’ were lying in a damaged condition inside the abandoned house. They visited the spot, inspected the situation, and informed the police.

During the search of the premises, the police also recovered four weapons. According to officials, the weapons appear to be licensed, and their legal status is being verified as part of the investigation.

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhaati said a case had been registered against the owners of the house and an investigation was underway. He said the house caretakers were living on the first floor.

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