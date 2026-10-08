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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt forms SIT to probe rape allegations against ex-SGPC member in Anandpur Sahib

Punjab govt forms SIT to probe rape allegations against ex-SGPC member in Anandpur Sahib

Amarjit Singh Chawla, who resigned as SGPC member after the registration of the FIR, has termed the allegations 'false' and 'fabricated'

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Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Amarjit Singh Chawla. Photo: Tribune file
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The Punjab Government has set up a three-member special investigation team to probe a rape case in Anandpur Sahib, in which an ex-SGPC member has been booked, a state AAP leader said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted the three-member SIT to be headed by senior Punjab Police officer Gurbans Singh Bains, with Simranjit Singh and Karan Singh Sandhu as members, AAP leader Baltej Pannu said.

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The probe will address many questions that have remained unanswered so far, Pannu said.

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Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla has been booked on the charge of rape in Anandpur Sahib, following a complaint by a woman who had returned from Bahrain, and was reportedly housed in an SGPC-managed pilgrim lodge.

Chawla, who resigned as SGPC member after the registration of the FIR, has termed the allegations “false” and “fabricated”.

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He has already been excommunicated by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

“The investigation will answer how the woman came from Bahrain, who facilitated her arrival and stay at the SGPC ‘sarai’ in Anandpur Sahib, what arrangements and facilities were provided to her, who authorised them, and how she was allowed to stay there for months,” Pannu said.

“The government has ordered an investigation into the entire matter that would address many questions that have remained unanswered so far.

“The issue is not about defaming any institution. SGPC is a revered body, but if questions have arisen about its management and the events that took place in Anandpur Sahib, those questions must be answered,” he added.

The government has ordered a formal investigation to answer the questions being raised by the public and various Sikh organisations, he said.

The formation of SIT came two days after Chief Minister Mann assured a delegation of ‘Dharam Yudh Morcha’ that the state government will ensure a swift, transparent and in-depth investigation into the rape case against Chawla.

“The state government will ensure a fair, transparent and time-bound probe. The law will take its course and no person, irrespective of position or influence, will be allowed to interfere with the process of justice,” Mann said.

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