Punjab govt gives clean chit to Banga Rasokhana committee over missing ‘saroops’
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the CM would also visit the site soon and didn’t rule out 'miscommunication' by SIT members in conveying the issue
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has absolved Prabandhak Committee of Rasokhana Sri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib at Banga of any discrepancies regarding the missing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib. Cheema, accompanied by Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains and Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh, visited the Rasokhana on Monday and gave a clean chit to the committee, stating that the record at the holy site was found to be correct.
Cheema said the CM would also visit the site soon and didn’t rule out “miscommunication” by SIT members in conveying the issue. The CM’s earlier statement regarding 169 missing ‘saroops’ had sparked a political storm in the state, with opposition leaders condemning his remarks.
After meeting with the committee, Cheema said, “For a long time, 328 holy ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib have been missing. There’s been restlessness among the ‘sangat’ (people) that these should be traced and remain in safe hands. An investigation has been completed, and no discrepancy has been found in the record at Rasokhana. The record is absolutely correct. No case was against the committee earlier, nor is there any case presently.”
Regarding Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi’s resignation as chairman of Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation, Cheema said, “Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi didn’t attend today’s meeting as his father’s health is serious and he’s on a ventilator. I’ll visit his house for the same. We’ll think about his return to the post.”
