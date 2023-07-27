Punjab Govt hikes ex gratia for disabled soldiers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 26

On the occasion of the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Amritsar today, CM Bhagwant Mann announced to start ex gratia for Punjab-based Armed forces personnel in case of casualty, increase in the prevailing ex gratia granted for disabled soldiers and hiking the financial assistance of non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II.

The CM paid homage to Kargil martyrs at the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum in Amritsar.

The CM announced that the government would give ex gratia to a jawan’s kin in case of accidental casualty during duty tenure. Mann added that the ex gratia given to jawans who suffer disability in the battle ground would be doubled.

Jawans who suffer physical disability between 76 per cent and 100 per cent would now get Rs 40 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh. Those with disability between 51 per cent and 75 per cent would be given Rs 20 lakh (earlier Rs 10 lakh). Those who suffer physical disability between 25-50 per cent would get Rs 10 lakh (earlier Rs 5 lakh). Non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II or their widows who used to get Rs 6000 per month pension will now get Rs 10,000.

