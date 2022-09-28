Punjab govt institutes state award for youth achievers after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Khatkar Kalan, September 28

The Punjab government has decided to start a state-level award in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

It was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a function here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a function in Khatkar Kalan.

He said the state government will start a state award after Shaheed Bhagat Singh for youth achievers. They will also be given Rs 51,000 along with the award.

He also said that a chair will be established at the Guru Nanak Dev University in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

He insisted that Bhagat Singh’s statues be made with books in his hand rather than a gun.

He said martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were the real ‘Bharat Ratna’ as they stood for all.

