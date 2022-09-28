Punjab govt institutes state award for youth achievers after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Aparna Banerji
Khatkar Kalan, September 28
The Punjab government has decided to start a state-level award in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
It was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a function here on Wednesday.
He said the state government will start a state award after Shaheed Bhagat Singh for youth achievers. They will also be given Rs 51,000 along with the award.
He also said that a chair will be established at the Guru Nanak Dev University in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
He insisted that Bhagat Singh’s statues be made with books in his hand rather than a gun.
He said martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were the real ‘Bharat Ratna’ as they stood for all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season
The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore
Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners
There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too
The process of nominations ends on September 30 with only Sh...