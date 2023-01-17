Punjab govt launches mobile app for farmers to know veracity of seeds

Ruchika Khanna
Chandigarh, January 17
The Punjab government on Tuesday launched a mobile app, Beej, for farmers so that they gain information on whether the seeds they buy are approved.
The app was launched by Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
He said the need for this arose after cotton growers in the state suffered huge losses by buying unapproved seeds.
