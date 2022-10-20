Punjab Govt likely to release 4% DA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

The state government is likely to release a part of the dearness allowance (DA) to employees before Diwali. The issue is likely to come up for discussion in a meeting of the council of ministers scheduled for Friday.

Sources in the government have told The Tribune that the file seeking approval for six per cent DA has been sent by the Finance Department to the Chief Minister for his approval, following which it will be discussed in the Cabinet. The six per cent DA instalment being considered for release is from the last year.