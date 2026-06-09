Punjab Govt moves to deploy alternative staff at Sewa Kendras amid ongoing employee strike

With the strike by Sewa Kendra employees entering its third week, the Punjab Government has initiated emergency measures to ensure uninterrupted public services by directing deputy commissioners across the state to arrange alternative manpower at the citizen service centres.

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In an urgent communication issued to all deputy commissioners yesterday evening, the government asked district administrations to extend full support to M/s Terra CIS Technologies, the agency engaged in the recruitment and training of replacement staff for Sewa Kendras. The move comes amid growing public inconvenience as thousands of citizens continue to struggle to access essential services.

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According to the communication, district authorities have been instructed to arrange suitable venues equipped with working computers and power backup facilities for conducting computer aptitude assessments and training sessions for newly hired Sewa Kendra operators. The exercise is scheduled to commence from today, and the administrations have been asked to identify colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) or schools with functional computer laboratories.

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The message further directed deputy commissioners to depute officers at the training venues to ensure smooth conduct of the process and prevent any law and order issues.

Officials while speaking on the condition of anonymity said that the communication had been issued at short notice, attributing the urgency to the ongoing strike by Sewa Kendra employees. The government's efforts are aimed at minimising disruption in the delivery of citizen-centric services, particularly those related to issuance of birth and death certificates, affidavits, domicile certificates and other important documents, the officials said.

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The strike by Sewa Kendra employees has been continuing since May 26, affecting the functioning of hundreds of service centres across Punjab. Thousands of people visiting the centres daily have reportedly been returning empty-handed as work remains suspended in many locations.

Parminder Singh, a leader representing the striking employees in Ropar, said the agitation involved around 2,200 workers employed at 543 Sewa Kendras across the state. All 23 Sewa Kendras in Ropar district were not functioning. Speaking to The Tribune, he alleged that employees had been facing irregular payment of salaries for a long time.

"Generally, salaries are released after a gap of nearly three months. Employees are under severe financial stress due to the delay in payments," he said.

The employees are demanding that the Punjab Government absorb them directly into government service rather than continuing the existing outsourcing arrangement. According to Parminder Singh, the workers have been providing services at Sewa Kendras for several years and deserve job security and regular employment benefits.

He also alleged that instead of addressing their concerns, the government was attempting to replace them with new recruits. "The government is now threatening to remove us from service despite our years of dedicated work," he claimed.

The government's decision to train alternative staff signals its intent to maintain operations at Sewa Kendras despite the ongoing agitation. However, employee representatives have maintained that they will continue their protest until their demands regarding regularisation of services and timely payment of salaries are addressed.

As the deadlock persists, citizens remain the worst affected, with many forced to postpone important documentation work.