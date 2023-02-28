Punjab Govt moves top court over session stand-off

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The Punjab Government has moved the Supreme Court against Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s refusal to grant permission to summon the Assembly for the Budget session from March 3.Purohit reportedly refused permission to the government to summon the Budget session till he had taken legal advice on the tweets and letter written by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the petition made Principal Secretary to the Governor of Punjab the first respondent, sources said.

The state government has contended that under the constitutional scheme, the Governor is bound to summon the Assembly as per the aid and advice given to him by the elected government, they said, adding the petition was likely to be mentioned on Tuesday for urgent listing.

The Governor sent a letter to the CM saying he would decide whether to allow the Budget session on March 3 only after taking legal advice on the “extremely derogatory and patently unconstitutional tweets and letter” of the CM in response to his letter sent earlier this month.