Advertisement
Punjab govt notifies 3 textile sector-specific committees   

With this, the state government aims to attract more investment and create job opportunities in the sector
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sanjeev Arora
The Punjab government has notified three textile sector-specific committees to give suggestions on the new industrial policy, state industries minister Sanjeev Arora said on Wednesday.

With this, the state government aims to attract more investment and create job opportunities in the sector.

Addressing the media here, Arora said Vardhman Group's head S P Oswal will be the chairman of the spinning and weaving committee, Sandeep Jain, Director of Monte Carlo brand, will lead the apparel panel, and industrialist Rajnish Gupta will be the chairman of the dyeing and finishing committee.

The panel have been asked to give suggestions by October 1, he said, adding that formation of other committees will be announced in due course of time.

The core task of these panels will be to inform the state government about industry-related changes, attract more investments, and take steps needed to create more employment opportunities.

Sharing details about the committees, Arora said each committee comprises 8-10 members.

Further, he said the additional deputy commissioner (general), Ludhiana, will be the member secretary of these three committees and will coordinate with them.

On July 17, the minister had informed about the formation of various industry-specific committees for sectors, such as textile, IT, sports goods, machine tools, bicycle industry, auto and auto components, among others.

