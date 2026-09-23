Punjab govt notifies 8% DA for govt employees, pensioners from Sept 1

The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an 8 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, effective September 1.

The decision reflects the state government’s commitment towards the welfare and financial well-being of its employees and pensioners, an official statement from the chief minister’s office said.

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“The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased,” it stated.

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The decision follows a recent meeting between representatives of employee unions and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during which various issues concerning employees were discussed in detail, including the demand for enhancement of dearness allowance.

Mann assured employee representatives that their genuine demands would be considered sympathetically and the government will take appropriate steps in the interest of employees and pensioners.

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In keeping with this commitment, the government has now formally notified the decision to grant the 8 per cent enhanced DA, it said.

The enhanced DA will be applicable from September 1, and employees will receive the increased amount, along with their salary as per applicable government provisions.

Pensioners will also benefit from the enhanced DA as per the relevant rules.