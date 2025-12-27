Punjab govt objection stalls BBMB’s 18 MW solar project in Hoshiarpur

The 18-MW solar power project proposed by BBMB in Talwara, Hoshiarpur district, has been stalled due to objections from the Punjab Government. The controversy centres on ownership of surplus land and BBMB’s authority to develop solar power projects.

BBMB had proposed the project on 70 acres of land in Talwara township, with Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) as the executing agency. However, the Punjab Government withheld permission to fell 4,000 trees on the selected land, citing the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).

BBMB has invested Rs 8 crore in transmission lines to evacuate power from the proposed project. Officials claim that blocking the project would result in a loss of this investment.

Chief Engineer Rakesh Gupta stated that the Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur initially granted permission, but it was later withheld. SJVN has threatened cost escalation and withdrawal from the project due to delays.

Chairman Manoj Tripathi is engaging with the state government authorities to resolve the issue. The Punjab government claims that surplus BBMB land should be returned to the state and that BBMB lacks the mandate to harness solar power.