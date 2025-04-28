DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Govt okays pension revision

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:08 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
The state government has approved the revision of pension and family pension for teachers and other teaching faculty who retired before January 1, 2016, in government colleges/universities in accordance with the seventh UGC pay scales. The revision will be effective from January 1, 2016. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the revised pension would benefit approximately 500 retired teaching professionals, including 400 pensioners and 100 family pensioners. It would cost around Rs 38.99 crore, he added. The arrears of the revised pension from October 1, 2022, to January 2025 would be disbursed in four quarterly instalment, he said.

