Punjab Govt on toes to thwart employees’ attempt to disrupt Rakhar Punya event in Amritsar

A day after the Maha Hartal, protesting Punjab government employees showed no signs of backing down, prompting the AAP Government to step up measures to prevent any disruption during the Rakhar Punya fair at Baba Bakala in Amritsar on Friday.

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Sources said representatives of employee unions were planning to assemble at the event to protest the government’s action against employees. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is scheduled to attend the event.

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Intelligence officials have been instructed to keep track of union leaders and prevent them from creating a ruckus during the rally, sources said.

The gatherings at political parties’ pandals during the Rakhar Punya events are often used by political parties to gauge the voters’ mood ahead of crucial Assembly elections.

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A day after the Department of Personnel issued an order indicating strong action against employees who participated in the mass casual leave, the joint front of 16 unions has decided to burn copies of the order and effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in front of Deputy Commissioner offices across the state.

The unions have also decided to convene a meeting of their leaders to chalk out the further course of action. The meeting is likely to be held in Ludhiana.

Nearly four lakh Punjab Government employees proceeded on mass casual leave on Thursday to press for the release of pending dearness allowance, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and resolution of other service-related issues. Nearly three lakh pensioners also joined the protest.

In response, CM Mann called off a scheduled meeting with employee representatives in Jalandhar, triggering protests and further backlash from the employees.

However, the situation intensified after the government issued an order seeking details of employees who had remained absent from duty. The order said the government had received complaints from various quarters that the public was facing inconvenience as officials were not attending offices.

With the state Assembly elections due in a few months, Opposition parties have also thrown their weight behind the protesting employees. Former BJP state president Sunil Jakhar criticised Mann, accusing him of arrogance, while SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the government’s action against the employees.