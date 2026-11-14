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Home / Punjab / Punjab Govt panel to meet Akal Takht committee on Nov 18

Punjab Govt panel to meet Akal Takht committee on Nov 18

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:25 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht.
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The fourth meeting of the coordination committee constituted by the Punjab Government to address the concerns being raised over certain provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and to build mutual consensus was held here today.

After the meeting, members said the committee would visit Circuit House, Amritsar, on November 18 to hold deliberations with the five-member panel constituted by the Akal Takht to find an amicable resolution to the highly sensitive matter.

The visit has also been planned to facilitate the participation of the five-member committee. In this regard, the coordination committee has written to the coordinator of the committee of Sikh scholars constituted by the Akal Takht, conveying the details of the proposed meeting.

During Friday’s meeting, all members of the coordination committee unanimously said they remained fully willing to deliberate on the necessary amendments to the Act.

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The committee constituted by the government comprises former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh; head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa; Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Khera; Justice (retd) Jaspal Singh; Justice (retd) Gurbir Singh; IPS officer (retd) Jatinder Singh Aulakh and Law Officer Preet Inder Pal Singh.

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