Punjab govt planning to take 40 citizen-centric services to peoples’ doorstep: CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Chandigarh, February 28

The AAP government in Punjab is mulling the launch of the 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' programme under which people will get 40 citizen-centric services at their doorsteps, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.

He also slammed previous governments in the state, saying they made the youth directionless.

By handing over 26,797 job letters, this government has taken steps towards making the youth active partners in the socio-economic growth of the state, Mann said, according to a statement.

Addressing gathering while handing over recruitment letters to Veterinary officers, CM @BhagwantMann said that by handing over 26797 job letters govt has taken step forward to make youth gainful thereby making them active partner in socio-economic growth of state. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lSbeiPdtcy — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) February 28, 2023

CM also said that govt is mulling to launch its flagship program of ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar’ under which residents will get 40 citizen centric services at their doorsteps. He said that scheme will be available online via app & residents will get benefits just on a phone call. (2/2) — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) February 28, 2023

During an event here, Mann said, "The state government is mulling the launch of its flagship programme of 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' under which the residents will get the 40 citizen centric services at their doorsteps." He said the scheme will be available on an app. In merely around 11 months of his government, the number of jobs being given reflects the commitment of the state government to ensuring the well-being of the youth and opening new avenues of employment for them, the chief minister said after handing over recruitment letters to veterinary officers.

He said peace, progress and prosperity are the ultimate aim of the state government and this can be fulfilled with the active support and cooperation of people.

Every effort will be made to further strengthen the ethos of communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, he said.

The chief minister said the state government is laying major thrust on putting Punjab on high growth trajectory of industrial development to open new vistas of employment for youth.

The state government has fulfilled the promise of giving 300 units of free electricity per month to households from July 1, and it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 87 per cent of households in the state have zero electricity bills in the months of November-December, he said.

Mann said the state government is duty bound to ensure that there is no shortage of power during the ensuing summer and paddy season.

#Bhagwant Mann