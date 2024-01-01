Punjab govt promotes 15 IAS officers

Chandigarh, December 31
The state government has promoted 15 IAS officers. As per an order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, five IAS officers have been promoted as Additional Chief Secretaries (ACS), three as Principal Secretaries and seven as Secretaries.
Those promoted as ACS are Vikas Pratap, Alok Shekhar, DK Tiwari, JM Balamurugan and Tejveer Singh. Bhawna Garg, Nilkanth S Avhad and Ajoy Sharma have been promoted as Principal Secretaries.
