Punjab govt registers 86 FIRs for smuggling phones inside jails

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Punjab government has registered 86 FIRs against those involved in smuggling phones inside jails, in the month of April this year.

The authorities, while carrying search operations in all jails of the state recovered 351 mobiles and 207 SIM cards, says Jails Minister Harjot Bains. He said that these searches were a part of a special drive launched to weed out corruption in jails.

The government is now looking at a target of making jails in the state “mobile free” in the next six months, claimed Harjot Bains. No corruption will be tolerated and immediate action will be taken against any official facilitating mobiles to the inmates, he reiterated.