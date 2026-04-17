Punjab govt reshuffles reservation roster for local body elections

In a move that could force all Opposition parties in Punjab to redraw their political strategy, the Council of Ministers on Friday gave its assent to change the reservation roster for electing chairpersons and vice chairpersons of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis and Sarpanches in Panchayats.

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The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann here this morning.

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The rationale given for the decision is that the boundaries of the blocks in six districts were changed, which legally allows them to change the roster.

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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that over 10 percent of the Zila Parishads in Punjab are impacted by the change in boundaries of blocks, with villages of one block being transferred to another; the law allows them to change the reservation roster.

“The changes occurred after redrawing boundaries of blocks in Patiala, Mohali, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Malerkotla and Sangrur. As a result, changes will have to be made in the reservation of posts of Sarpanches of villages and Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis,” he said.

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The seats are reserved for Women, SCs, SC women, and the General category. In another decision, the government has allowed farmers to themselves remove silt deposited at eight sites along the Satluj and one along the Ghaggar. This desilting will help in flood protection by enhancing the carrying capacity of rivers.