icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab govt reshuffles reservation roster for local body elections

Punjab govt reshuffles reservation roster for local body elections

Assent was given to change the reservation roster for electing chairpersons and vice chairpersons of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis and Sarpanches in Panchayats

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

In a move that could force all Opposition parties in Punjab to redraw their political strategy, the Council of Ministers on Friday gave its assent to change the reservation roster for electing chairpersons and vice chairpersons of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis and Sarpanches in Panchayats.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann here this morning.

Advertisement

The rationale given for the decision is that the boundaries of the blocks in six districts were changed, which legally allows them to change the roster.

Advertisement

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that over 10 percent of the Zila Parishads in Punjab are impacted by the change in boundaries of blocks, with villages of one block being transferred to another; the law allows them to change the reservation roster.

“The changes occurred after redrawing boundaries of blocks in Patiala, Mohali, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Malerkotla and Sangrur. As a result, changes will have to be made in the reservation of posts of Sarpanches of villages and Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis,” he said.

Advertisement

The seats are reserved for Women, SCs, SC women, and the General category. In another decision, the government has allowed farmers to themselves remove silt deposited at eight sites along the Satluj and one along the Ghaggar. This desilting will help in flood protection by enhancing the carrying capacity of rivers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts