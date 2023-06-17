Punjab Govt schools asked to procure items from farmers’ co-operative

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 16

The School Education Department has recommended all schools to purchase various items from a farmers’ co-operative federation which is undertaking various activities for the welfare of the community.

Along with agro-related items, National Federation of Farmers Procurement, Processing and Retailing Co-op (NACOF) undertakes the supply of other items from its 28 branches in various parts of the country. The annual turnover for the last financial year of the federation was more than Rs 3,673 crore, reads a letter of the Director General School Education (DGSE), written to all District Education Officers in the state.

The items being supplied by the federation, particularly for the schools, include wooden and steel furniture, sanitizers, uniforms, durries, tat patti, dual desks, chalks, dusters, noticeboards, black boards, education kits, toys, medicine kits, black phenyl, dustbins, sports items, handwash and other items like attendance register for use in schools.

“The NACOF has a pan-India network to undertake its activities and to provide support of various items at reasonable and competitive rates to government departments and schools,” reads the letter.

A regional office of the federation has been set up in Chandigarh to provide good quality products at highly competitive prices.

The DGSE has asked all DEOs to inform all schools about the activities of the federation and purchase maximum items from the federation.