Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 5

Two days after the Aam Aadmi Party government approved the filling of 26,454 vacancies in various government departments, the government has sought applications from people.

The applicants can apply for jobs on the portals of Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and Punjab Public Service Commission, or on portals of the various departments.

Vacancies in 25 government departments have been advertised.

The highest number of jobs, which the government wants to fill, are in the police department (10,314), followed by education (6,452) and health and family welfare (2,188).

With this, the party claimed to have made first beginnings for fulfilling its “guarantee” to the people of Punjab for creating employment avenues here and thus stopping the massive brain drain from the state. In their election campaign, the AAP had continuously harped on creating jobs for people - which had drawn many people to the party.

Punjab figures among the top states when it comes to unemployment. The unemployment rate in the state was recorded at 7.84 - 8.2% in urban areas and at 7.7% in rural areas in 2021, though it had gone down to 7.2% in April this year. The unemployment rate among women (34.1%) is almost five times that among men (7.4%).

The employment rate is higher among those having received higher education, as compared to semi-literates or those having just cleared their matriculation.

The problem has only compounded over the years because of a lack of continuity in policy intervention by successive governments to create employment opportunities. The previous Congress government claimed to have had a major focus on creating employment and claimed to have provided 70,000 jobs in government sector, besides creating thousands of jobs in private sector under their Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme. The focus of the government had remained on job fairs, where though jobs were offered, but participants refused to join as the salaries were low. The problem, thus, has continued to persist.