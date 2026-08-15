Punjab Govt seeks Rs 1,000 cr more from GMADA, other housing bodies

The state government has sought Rs 1,000 crore from the development authorities of Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Bathinda, citing obligations under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

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The authorities, functioning under the Department of Housing and Urban Development, had already paid Rs 2,500 crore to the state government earlier this year. The amount now sought pertains to thousands of acres acquired by these authorities over the years for urban development projects and is to be deposited with the state Finance Department.

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Of the Rs 1,000 crore, GMADA is to contribute Rs 300 crore, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority Rs 500 crore, the Jalandhar Development Authority Rs 100 crore and the Bathinda Development Authority Rs 100 crore.

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Under Section 10(3) of the Act, the authorities were required either to develop an equivalent area of cultivable land for agricultural purposes or deposit with the state government an amount equivalent to the value of the acquired land. Neither requirement was fulfilled. "But the money is being diverted to fund government populist schemes," sources in the government alleged.

It may be mentioned that the state government has claimed to have invested a whopping Rs 94,443 crore to enhance food security. Based on land acquisitions carried out by the development authorities, including those in Mohali, the government has been seeking these funds from the authorities.

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The eight development authorities under the Department of Housing and Urban Development collectively hold an inventory of unsold residential, commercial and industrial properties, with GMADA alone accounting for nearly Rs 24,000 crore worth of such assets.