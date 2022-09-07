Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

ANI

Mohali, September 7

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday assured the state government employees that their salaries would be paid by the evening.

Cheema claimed that the state faced no shortage of money and there is a continuous inflow of it in the treasury.

“Everyone will receive salaries in their accounts by this evening. Only the process got delayed, nothing else. There is no shortage of money in Punjab. There is continuous inflow of money in Punjab's treasury," state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told ANI.

He said the salary credit was "only delayed" as the government had recently made contractual employees permanent.

"The Punjab government made 9,000 contractual employees permanent, due to which the process of paying salaries to the state government employees got delayed by three to four days. Everyone's salaries have been released today," he said.

Nearly 18,000 new recruitments had been done by the state government, Cheema added.

The remarks came as Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira slammed the state government while raising the issue of the salaries to government employees being delayed.

