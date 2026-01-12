DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab govt tasked to probe Majithia’s terror threat claim: HC seeks police input

Punjab govt tasked to probe Majithia’s terror threat claim: HC seeks police input

The direction came after Majithia’s counsel DS Sobti submitted that there was an urgency in the present matter

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:17 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
Taking note of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s contentions that his life was under threat from a terrorist organisation, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed Punjab to seek instructions from senior police and jail authorities and listed the matter for immediate hearing on Tuesday.

The direction came after Majithia’s counsel DS Sobti submitted that there was an urgency in the present matter “to the extent that the life of the petitioner, who is an undertrial, is under threat from a terrorist organisation as per inputs received from ADGP (Internal Intelligence), Punjab”.

The counsel further told the court that he intended to file an additional affidavit in this regard and has prayed for adjournment till Tuesday. Granting the request, the bench adjourned the hearing to January 13, directing that the case be taken up “immediately after Urgent List”.

“In the meantime, the state counsel shall seek instructions in this regard from the concerned Inspector-General of Police as well as from the Superintendent of Jail, Nabha,” the order recorded.

