Punjab govt terminates 253 Master Cadre teachers after merit revision

The School Education Department on Wednesday terminated the services of 253 teachers recruited under the 4,161 Master Cadre recruitment, nearly three years after their appointment, following a revision of subject-wise merit lists in compliance with a Punjab and Haryana High Court order. Of the affected teachers, 20 are from Jalandhar district, including eight mathematics, five Punjabi, five social science and two science teachers. They are posted in government schools and have received termination orders through their official login IDs.

According to officials, the teachers were appointed in May 2023 and February 2024. However, their appointments were challenged in court by other candidates prompted a review of the answer key and revision of the merit lists. The revised scores of the 253 teachers fell below the prescribed cut-off, changing their selection status.

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The process began on May 6, when the Directorate of School Education (Secondary) directed district education officials to issue show-cause notices to the affected teachers and seek their replies within 21 days.

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Some teachers subsequently approached the High Court against the notices. The court directed the authorities to consider their replies and provide personal hearings. It also ordered that adverse decisions should not be implemented for 10 days after being communicated, allowing the teachers time to pursue legal remedies.

In its October 28 order, the Directorate stated that it had considered the teachers’ replies, heard them personally and examined official records before terminating their services. The orders will take effect 10 days after receipt through the respective school heads.

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Gurmail Singh, state president of the 4,161 Master Cadre Union, criticised the decision, saying the teachers had lost their jobs after serving for nearly three years.

“Their livelihood has been taken away. Many have crossed the age limit for other government jobs, leaving them with no other options. This is a black day for the state’s education sector,” he said.

Education Secretary Sonali Giri confirmed the terminations, stating that the action had been taken in accordance with the High Court’s order.