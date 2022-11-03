 Punjab Govt tightens fiscal belt : The Tribune India

Punjab Govt tightens fiscal belt

Comes up with guidelines for ‘management of revenue receipts, expenditure’

Punjab Govt tightens fiscal belt

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

To get a first-hand account of the state’s fiscal health, the Aam Aadmi Party government has come up with detailed guidelines for “management of its revenue receipts and expenditure”.

Buying and hiring of new cars, foreign travel expenses, hiring of professional services, payment of interest and penal interest — these cannot be done now by the administrative secretaries concerned, unless these are first approved by the Finance Department.

Purchase of computer-related hardware and hiring manpower for the purpose, too, will require prior approval from the Department of Governance Reforms. A single sanction for any work cannot exceed Rs 25 crore, say the new guidelines.

Since AAP came to power, it has desisted from imposing any new taxes. It has, however, started giving 300 units of free power per month to domestic consumers.

While the guidelines issued by the Finance Department have brought in new rules and regulations for curbing expenditure by making each and every penny used in state accountable, the focus is also on asking all government departments to increase the state’s income. Officers in each department have been asked to fix monthly and quarterly targets for revenue collection and the administrative secretaries will have to monitor the fulfilment of these targets.

Each and every income of the state will have to be routed through the consolidated fund of the state.

“Departments which fail to achieve their targets for revenue collection will automatically face a reduction in budgetary allocations next year. The achievement and under-achievement of targets set forth for the officials shall be specifically remarked in their annual appraisal report,” say the guidelines.

In the first six months of the financial year, the revenue receipts are just 41.8 per cent of the target, while the revenue expenditure is 45 per cent of the target set for 2022- 23.

To curtail excess expenditure, the government has decided on phased spending of the budgetary allocations, with the departments being asked to spend 35 per cent and 20 per cent of the budget allocations in remaining two quarters of the fiscal, respectively. No department can seek additional money than what is allocated in the budget, no liabilities of government will remain unpaid for more than three months among others.

Revenue up, but less than expenditure spike

  • The guidelines come in the wake of burgeoning debt burden — nearly 68 per cent of fresh borrowings are being used by the state for interest payment — and a huge revenue deficit
  • The first six months of the current fiscal, which are also the first six months of Aam Aadmi Party rule in the state, have seen the revenue receipts increase, but the rise in receipts is lower than the spike in expenditure

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

4
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

5
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

6
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

7
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

8
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

9
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

10
Sports

Virat Kohli smashes Jayawardene's huge record; becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Don't Miss

View All
Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report

Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report

Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners