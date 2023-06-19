Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor’s post in state universities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The Punjab government will bring a new Bill in the state Assembly on Tuesday, under which the Governor would cease to be the Chancellor of state universities.

The proposed Bill has provision that the Chief Minister will be the chancellor of all state universities.

The Bill will amend the Acts of all 13 state universities.

A row between the state government and the Governor had erupted when the latter stalled selections for the post of vice-chancellors made by the government.